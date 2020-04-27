|
Detmer, Josephine F.
Josephine F. Detmer, a longtime resident of Stamford, passed away peacefully at Connecticut Hospice on Friday, April 24th. Josephine was born on September 2, 1923 and was the daughter of the late Stephen and Josephine Cackowski.
She was part of a large family of thirteen children. "Josie" was a familiar and friendly face to her neighbors in the South End and was always generous and thoughtful to friends and family alike. For the past four and a half years, Josephine had been a resident at The Hearth at Tuxis Pond in Madison, Connecticut where she enjoyed being close to her son and his family.
Josephine was predeceased by her husband of fifty years, Stanley J. Detmer and her eldest son, Joseph S. Detmer. She is survived by her son Edward J. Detmer of Madison, his wife Francine, and three grandchildren, Alyssa Detmer, Amy Shaw and John Detmer. In addition, Josephine was "Babcia" to her six loving great grandchildren: Timber and Vale Horton; Kylie, Everly and Brady Detmer; and Hannah Shaw.
A private, family graveside service was held at Woodland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Connecticut Hospice. The family would also like to thank the nursing staff at The Hearth for their care and attention.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT.
Published in Shoreline Times on May 8, 2020