Minore, Josephine G. Natalino

Josephine G. Natalino Minore, 92, of North Branford passed away March 21, 2019 in CT Hospice. Beloved wife of the late Peter. P. Minore. Loving mother of Doreen (Robert) Scungio of Madison and the late Peter. D. Minore. Cherished grandmother of Robert (Jennifer) Scungio, Jr. and Peter D. Minore, Jr. Caring great-grandmother of Lilliana and Robert Scungio, III. Josephine was born in New Haven March 6, 1927 a daughter of the late Arturo and Josephine Crisci Natalino. She is predeceased by sisters, Nancy Nasti, Annette Minutillo, Mary Ferraiolo, Carmel Amato and brothers, Carmen and Michael Natalino. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Prior to her retirement Josephine worked in the Beauty Profession for over 50 years. She was a volunteer at St. Vincent DePaul Church and a member of the Annex YMA Club Seniors. She enjoyed watching UCONN Basketball, the NY Yankees and NY Giants. Josephine adored and loved all of her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial WEDNESDAY MORNING in St. George's Church in Guilford at 11:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. There will be NO CALLING HOURS. Memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405 or at www.hospice.com. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80) East Haven. Sign Josephine's guest book online at

www.portofuneralhomes.net Published in The New Haven Register from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019