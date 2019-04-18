Guarnieri, Josephine

Josephine G. Guarnieri, age 86 of Fairfield, beloved wife of Carmine Guarnieri, went home to be with her Lord Tuesday, April 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Italy, the daughter of the late Anthony and Rocca Piselli, she came to the United States during World War II, escaping from the Nazi German invasions. Josephine worked very hard to learn English and soon graduated from Bullard Havens technical School. She enjoyed an extensive career as a beautician where she worked at many beauty parlors throughout the area including Paul's Beauty Salon in Bridgeport. Josephine loved to sing and was a member of the choir at St. Thomas Aquinas Church and Trinity Baptist Church. She was an active member at Trinity Baptist for over 20 years. In addition to the choir, she participated in the Women's Bible study and volunteered at other church functions. While at Trinity she organized and participated in a play which documented her escape from Italy during World War II. She loved to travel with Carmine to many beautiful locations including Israel and Alaska. Josephine took great joy working around her home and in her gardens. In addition to her loving husband of 60 years, Carmine, she will be sadly missed by her two beloved sons, David J. Guarnieri of Hamden and Gary S. Guarnieri of Fairfield; a sister, Phyllis Fischetti and her husband Nicholas of Huntington; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Guy Piselli. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, 300 North Benson Road, Fairfield. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn cemetery. Friends may call Monday from 4-7 p.m. in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a donation in Josephine's memory to Trinity Baptist Church, 300 North Benson Road, Fairfield or the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2019