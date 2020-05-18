Guida, Josephine
Josephine "Jill" Piscitelli Guida, 86, of North Haven passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Whitney Manor, Hamden. She was the beloved wife of the late Lewis Guida. Josephine was born in New Haven on April 16, 1934 and was the daughter of the late Frank and Loretta Lucibello Piscitelli. She had worked as an Account Clerk II for the New Haven Board of Education, Adult Ed. Josephine loved gardening, playing the piano, and watching UCONN Women's basketball and the New York Yankees. Mother of Suellen Cahill and her husband Richard. Grandmother of Shannon, Richard and Joseph Cahill. Sister of Louis (Jeanne) Piscitelli.
A graveside service will be conducted in All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Avenue, North Haven on Wednesday morning, May 20th at 10:30. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the CT Hospice, Inc., 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405 or the Alzheimer's Association, 200 Executive Blvd. Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 18, 2020.