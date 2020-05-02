Guidone, Josephine
Josephine Guidone of Hamden died peacefully on May 1, 2020 at Hamden Health Care. She was born in New Haven on December 6m 1932 to the late Frank and Gennie Ciccarelli Guidone. She worked as an operator for SNET for several years before retiring. Josephine organized many trips to PA and NY for groups to shop and go to shows. She was the sister of the late Mary Guidone and is survived by her dearest friend Bobbie Sarno.
"When I came to the end of the road and the sun has set for me, I want no rites in a gloom filled room, why cry for a soul set free. Miss me a little-but not too long, and not with your head bowed low. Remember the love that we once shared, Miss me-but let me go. For this is a journey that we all must take, and each must go alone. It's all a part of the Master's plan, a step on the road to home. When you are lonely and sick of heart, go to the friends we know. And bury your sorrows in doing good deeds, Miss me-but let me go."
A private funeral service will be held with her family. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements. Share a memory and sign Josephine's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 2, 2020.