Milone, Josephine K.

Josephine K. Marcucci Milone, 90, of Wallingford, formerly of Shawmut Avenue, North Haven, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the Mary Wade Home, New Haven. She was the beloved wife of the late Pasquale J. Milone. Josephine was born in New Haven on November 8, 1928 and was the daughter of the late Frank and Bella Signore Marcucci. She had worked as a secretary at the North Haven High School for 35 years and was a member of the St. Bernadette's Senior Center. Mother-in-law of Lisa Milone. Grandmother of Joseph and Kipp Milone. Predeceased by sons Richard and Robert "Robbie" Milone; brothers Gene, Frank and Steven Marcucci.

Family and friends are invited to go directly to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven on Friday morning to attend a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in All Saints Cemetery. There will be no visiting hours. The North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 14, 2019