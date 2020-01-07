New Haven Register Obituaries
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Michael Church
Josephine Knapp


1942 - 2020
Josephine Knapp Obituary
Knapp, Josephine
Josephine DeMarzo Knapp of Branford died peacefully on January 5, 2020 in Connecticut Hospice after a brief illness. She was the devoted wife of James Knapp. She was born in New Haven on September 13, 1942 to the late Vincent and Lena Fiore DeMarzo. Sister of Angela (Kenneth) Palmieri of Branford, Eddie (Pearl) DeMarzo of East Haven and Vincent (Wendy) DeMarzo, Jr. of New Haven. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, a great-great-nephew and her dog Coty. Josephine was employed by Blue Cross, Yale New Haven Hospital and Connecticut Vascular Center. At the time of her death she was a caregiver for Companions and Homemakers. She loved boating, fishing and spending time on the water with her husband.
Visiting hours will be Friday morning from 8:30-10:30 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church at 11. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Branford. Share a memory and sign Josephine's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 8, 2020
