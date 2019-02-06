Ferla, Josephine M.

Josephine M. (Guagenti) Ferla, 86, lifelong resident of Ansonia, entered into eternal rest on February 4, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital, with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved and devoted wife of 62 years to the late Angelo M. "Shine" Ferla. Josie was born in Derby on September 11, 1932, daughter of the late Giuseppe and Lucy Garafolo Guagenti. A lifelong resident of Ansonia, she enjoyed playing Bingo and visiting the casino. She was a communicant of Holy Rosary Church and a member of its Rosary Guild and St. Ann's Society. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Michele Ferla-Fleet and her husband Robert Fleet of S. Windsor and Diane Clifford and her husband Kevin of Bluffton, SC, cherished grandchildren, Thomas Angelo Clifford (Ashley) of Oxford, MA, Matthew Clifford of Ansonia, Kara Fleet of Charlotte, NC and Kelsy VonKaenel (John) of Granby, great-grandchildren, James and Christian VonKaenel and Teagan Clifford, brother, Sebastian Guagenti (Patricia) of Ansonia, sisters, Angelina Onofrio of CA and Jennie Alexander (Thomas) of Shelton and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Benjamin Guagenti, sisters, Rose Esposito and Michelina Norman. Josie's first and foremost concern was her family. Visiting hours will take place on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. At 10:45 a.m., her funeral will process to Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489 or at www.alz.org/ct/. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 6, 2019