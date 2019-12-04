|
|
Greco, Josephine M.
Josephine M. Greco, 97, peacefully entered into eternal rest on December 3, 2019, at Griffin Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis Greco. Mrs. Greco was born in Shelton on March 19, 1922, daughter of the late Carlo and Marie Bartolucci Lovisolo. A resident of Ansonia and Derby her entire life, she was employed as a seamstress at the former Lerner's Knitwear in Shelton and retired from Teledyne in Ansonia. She and her husband enjoyed spending time with friends and traveling. Josephine inspired everyone she knew by her kindness, perseverance, grit and gentleness. She was a loving, selfless mother, step-mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She always put family first and was always supportive, never critical. Even though she has passed, she continues to live within our hearts. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Patricia DiLisio Reilly (Robert) of Fairfield and Roseann Greco-Garlock (Charles) of Oxford, a son, Vincent L. Greco of Derby, grandchildren, Jennifer Tecci (Stephen) of Seymour and Vince Greco and Meghan Greco of NYC, great-grandchildren, Luca and Ava Tecci and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her first husband, Pat DiLisio, a brother, Dominick Lovisolo and a sister, Margaret Spiteri. Visiting will take place on Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 9:00 to 10:15 am in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. At 10:30 am, her funeral will process to Our Lady Queen of the Apostles Parish/St. Mary's Church in Derby for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 am. Interment will immediately follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Josephine's memory may be made to Seymour Pink, a community fight against breast cancer, PO Box 333, Seymour, CT 06483 or online at www.seymourpink.com. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 5, 2019