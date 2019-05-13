Kosack, Josephine M.

Josephine M. Kosack, 94, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Masonicare Health Center, Wallingford. She was the beloved wife of the late Chester Kosack. Josephine was born in New Haven on March 14, 1925 and was the daughter of the late John and Rose Lis Suchecki. She had worked in the office of the Courier Citizen for many years until her retirement. Mother of William (Carolyn) Kosack and Leanore Hammitt. Grandmother of Kimberly (Joseph) DosSantos, Walter (Andrea) Kosack and Amanda Kosack. Great-grandmother of Joseph, Alexa, Jacob DosSantos and Samuel Kosack. Sister of Elizabeth Dwyer, Jeanne Danielson and the late Henrietta Tracz, Helen Adams, Stacia Wolcheski, Stella Belcher, Rose Burness, Dorothy Smith, Florence Paul, Leanore Lane and John Suchecki. The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude and appreciation to the nurses and staff of Wooster 2 Masonicare for all their dedication and excellent care that they extended to their mother.

The visiting hours will be Thursday morning from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Thursday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Whitney Ave., Hamden at 10:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Masonicare Health Center, 22 Masonic Ave., Wallingford, CT 06492 www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on May 14, 2019