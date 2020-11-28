Rossi, Josephine M. (Sciarrino)
Josephine M. (Sciarrino) Rossi, age 97, peacefully entered into eternal rest in the early morning hours of Friday, November 27, 2020, at CT Hospice in Branford, with her loving and devoted daughter Barbara by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Benedict J. Rossi. Mrs. Rossi was born in Derby on October 30, 1923, daughter of the late Gesualdo and Marianne Fiore Sciarrino. A resident of Ansonia for most of her life, she was the co-owner of the former A & D Packing in Beacon Falls and previously served as secretary at the Ansonia Senior Center. Josephine enjoyed cooking, going to the theatre and spending time with her family and friends. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Barbara Valla of Madison and Marianne Rossi-Ondusky of Deep River, grandchildren, Justin Valla (Samara) of E. Lansing, MI, Lindsey Lehet (Kevin) of Haddam and Joshua Ondusky of Deep River, great-grandchildren, Myah, Julia and Lara Valla and Kody and Max Lehet, a brother, Louis Sciarrino (Jean) of Shelton and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sons-in-law, Edward Valla and Donald Ondusky and brothers, Frank and Joseph Sciarrino. Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. (please meet directly) at Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia for a Mass of Christian Burial. Masks are required and physical distancing will be strictly enforced. Interment will follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. Due to the health concerns of others, there will be no public calling hours. Contributions in Josephine's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org
The SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia has been privileged with the arrangements.
