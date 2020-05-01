Meade , JosephineJosephine M. Meade, 98 years old entered into eternal rest on April 24, 2020. Josephine was born to the late, Nicola and Marianna (Cinotti) Pellegrino. She was preceded by her husband, Harold W Meade. Together in life, they owned and operated The Meade Bookbinding Company.She leaves behind her only son, Ralph and her daughter-in-law, Angela, both who loved her beyond words and will always miss her. They had many great times together with lots of laughter and fun.She also leaves behind her step daughter, Patricia Poturnicki (Al) and her sister, Elizabeth Pellegrino.Josephine loved life and lived it to the fullest. She enjoyed vacationing with her family and friends, especially going on cruises. She had a heart of gold and would help anyone who needed it. She will be sorely missed.Preceding her in death were her step-son, Richard (Mary) Meade, her brothers Ralph and Louis Pellegrino and her sisters, Philomena Pellegrino, Martha Brangi, Theresa D'Onofrio, Christine Hazard, Madeline Cappiello and her twin, Mary Celentano.The family would like to thank the staff at Apple Rehab, Laurel Woods for all the care they provided Josephine during the last years of her life and to Seasons Hospice for making her last days comfortable and pain free. Thank you.Due to the concerns involving social gathering, Josephine's funeral services were private. Graveside service at East Lawn Cemetery, East Haven was under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave. East Haven, CT.If anyone would like to make a donation in honor of Josephine, please send to Apple Rehab, Laurel Woods Residents Fund, 451 N High Street, East Haven, CT, Attn: Jean Granada or Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care, 1579 Straits Turnpike, Unit 1E, Middlebury, CT 06762.203-467-2789