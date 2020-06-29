Milano, Josephine "Tat"
Josephine "Tat" Milano, 89, of East Haven beloved wife of 69 years to the late Gennaro A. Milano passed away on June 28, 2020 in CT Hospice. Loving mother of Lauren Cogswell of Florida and Janice DiCicco of Connecticut. Grandmother of Steve (Nancy) Eamiello and great-grandmother of Dominic Eamiello. Tat was born in New Haven on August 7, 1930 daughter of the late Frank and Rose Belbusti Masselli. Tat worked in the medical profession her entire career, starting in the old Grace New Haven Hospital and ending at General Practitioners of Hamden where she enjoyed 30 wonderful years. Tat and her late husband Gerry loved to travel, they vacationed in the Islands and Europe. They were social people who loved to get together with family and friends. Tat had many cherished friendships over the years especially Blanche Dinneen who she considered her sister and Georgie Antonelli. She also leaves behind her beloved cousins, Joan Gillooly, Elaine Olsen, Bud Giaquinto and Butch Vergoni.
Services and Burial will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405 or at www.hospice.com. Sign Tat's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 29, 2020.