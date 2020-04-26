New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Josephine Morse


1927 - 2020
Josephine Morse Obituary
Morse, Josephine
Josephine A. Morse, 92, formerly of Milford, beloved wife of the late Kenneth Morse, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020. Born on October 3, 1927 in Milford, she was the daughter of the late William and Josephine Ferris. Josephine enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her cherished family, she will be missed dearly.
Josephine is survived by her children, Douglas P. (Linda) Morse and Timothy B. Morse (Nancy Beck); grandchildren, Shelley Heery, Doug Morse, Jr., and Kevin Morse; and great-grandchildren, Kadin, Kamrin, Adrianna, Joey, Vincent, Raymond, Christina, and Daisy. She was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Rita Morse.
All services will be private at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at or the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org. The family is being compassionately cared for by the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 27, 2020
