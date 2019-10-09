|
|
Norden, Josephine
On October 6, 2019 Josephine Louise Norden of Wallingford, CT, formally of Clinton, CT, Branford, CT and East Haven, CT, where she grew up as a child, passed peacefully at the Masonic Hospital.
She was predeceased by her parents, James Oscar and Frances Mae Norden of Clinton, CT and by her sister, Christine Malone of TN. She is survived by 3 other siblings, James Norden of CT, Geraldine Smith of FL, and John Norden of VA. She leaves behind 3 daughters, Lori Raleigh of Oceanside, CA, Kathi Falko of Bethany, CT and Susan Schmeiser of Old Saybrook, CT. She also leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
She was a rainbow girl with the Masons as a young child. She was active in the Republican Party for the town of Branford, CT. She also was active within the community in the town of Clinton, CT where she raised her children for 12 years. She was a book keeper/office manager for the Old Lyme Marina, Old Lyme, CT, Munger Lumber, Branford, CT, AFF North Haven, CT, East Haven Town Hall, East Haven, CT, and North Branford Town Hall, North Branford, CT.
The family would like to thank Branford Hills Homecare Services for their many years of loyal and compassionate care for our beloved mother.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes, any donations in her memory to be made to the Masonic Care Health Center, Wallingford, CT.
Visiting hours will be on Friday, October 11, 2019 between 5-7pm at DeAngelo Funeral Home
22 South Main Street
Middletown, CT
Service will be on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11am at Beaver Brook Cemetary
Route 145
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 10, 2019