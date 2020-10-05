Sandora, Josephine P.
At her home with her family by her side October 5, 2020 Josephine P. Sandora, 78, of Woodbridge. Beloved wife of Thomas Sandora. Loving mother of Thomas Sandora, Jr. (Doreen) of Southington, William Sandora (Robin) of Commack, NY and Robert Sandora (Jodi) of Prospect, CT, sister of John Pollard of Birmingham, England, Christopher Pollard, Sadie Courtney, Kathleen Byrne all of Dublin, Ireland, and Molly Perth of Melbourne, Australia. Also survived by her cherished grandchildren Tina, Tyler, Adam, Amanda, Alyssa, Maggie, Hayden, A.J., and Kiley. Predeceased by a brother Michael Pollard. Josie was born in Dublin, Ireland January 12, 1942 daughter of the late Christopher and Catherine Doyle Pollard. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Thursday at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Center Rd., Woodbridge. Friends are asked to go directly to church. Burial in Eastside Cemetery. Calling hours are Wednesday from 4 – 8 p.m. in Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society, 3 Landmark Square, Suite 330, Stamford, CT 06901. Masks and social distancing required at funeral home, church and cemetery. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com