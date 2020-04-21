|
Lawrence, Josephine Pane
Josephine Pane Lawrence, 88, daughter of the late Luigi and Giuseppina (Pastore) Pane of New Haven, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Quinnipiac Valley Healthcare in Wallingford. Born December 10, 1931 in New Haven, she spent most of her life there. Growing up with her siblings in a very Italian household always filled with music and laughter, she was the quiet one. She prefered living a simple life doing what she loved most, raising her children, cooking Italian dinners and worshipping God. She was kind and welcoming to everyone, loved to smile and rarely raised her voice. We will miss her terribly and treasure our memories of her until we meet again. Josephine leaves behind her three loving children, Frederick Lawrence of Cromwell, Joseph Lawrence of Hamden and Linda Nelson and her husband Richard of Middlebury along with her grandchildren Pasquale (Dawn) Montana and Rose (Robert) Paturzo and 6 great-grandchildren. Josephine is also survived by her brother Gaetano (Sonny) Pane of East Haven, sisters Louise DeMatteo also of East Haven and Nina Pane Sanseverino of New Haven.
Private services and burial were held in All Saints Saints. A mermorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on a future date. THE MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St. is in charge of arrangements. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 22, 2020