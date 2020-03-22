|
Vlake, Josephine "Dolly" Perillo
Josephine "Dolly" Perillo Vlake, 91, of East Haven passed away March 21, 2020 in CT Hospice surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Ronald P. Vlake, Sr. Beloved mother of Ronald P.(Genevieve) Vlake, Jr. of North Branford and Deborah (Eugene) Cewe of Hamden. Cherished grandmother of Shelli Blomberg, Sharon Sierota, Ronald P. Vlake, III, John P. Vlake, Jason A. Vlake, Veronica M. Vlake and the late Eva Marie Vlake. Loving great-grandmother of Kayla and Owen Blomberg, Austin and Cameron Sierota and John P. Vlake, Jr., Joseph R. Vlake and Lexi Vlake. Dolly was born in New Haven on March 19, 1929 a daughter of the late Felix and Mary Foschine Perillo. She also leaves a sister, Lorraine Granata of East Haven and was predeceased by sisters, Susan Beradesca, Terri Mosovich, Diane Weick and brothers, Albert, Andrew, Anthony, Philip and William Perillo. Prior to her retirement Dolly worked for the former Gold's Gym and also worked for the former Pegnataro's Supermarket for many years.
Services and Burial are private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405 or at www.hospice.com.
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 23, 2020