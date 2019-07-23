Resources More Obituaries for Josephine Pragano Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Josephine Pragano

Josephine B. Pragano, known to most people as Mom, Nonnie, Pina, and ZiZi, died peacefully at her home on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the age of 99, with loved ones by her side.

She was born in Italy on May 9, 1920 to Giuseppe Barba and Elvira Battaglia.

In 1957, she moved from Italy to New Haven. As a single mom during much of her life, she raised her beloved children, Louise Mangino and Joseph Noto and was a second mother to Ralph, Pep, Annie, Bart, Vinnie and Michael, and adored as her own, Connie, Vince, Maria, and Rosanna.

Pina loved and was very proud of her six grandchildren, Denise, Kristen, Jason, Ellis, Delia, Cicely, and her two great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Natalie.

She lived in WPB Florida for 21 years before moving back to North Haven. She had an unshakable faith in God, she loved her family, word search puzzles, and Tic Tacs. She was very proud of her work at City Hall and excelled in sports as a youth. She was an incredibly hard worker, making many of life's sacrifices to put her children's well-being in front of her own. She always had a smile on her face and opened her home and heart to everyone. If you looked like you needed a meal (which included just about everyone), there was no stopping her from feeding you. Living in Scafati, Italy and surviving the tragedies of WWII, which cost the life of both family members and friends, she gained a perspective on life that enabled her to rise above challenges and shine no matter what the circumstances.

With a sparkle in her eyes, and with her warm Italian accent, Pina always provided words of wisdom telling us to "enjoy u life", "stay young", and "don't become old" and she could joke about the difficulties she experienced, as an example, having lost three husbands, Vincent Nastri, Joseph Noto, and Tony Pragano, she would joke "I Killa three husbands" and then laugh even though we knew this was heartbreaking for her. Pina lost her sister Carolina Falanga several years back and is survived by her younger sister, Carmela Amendola of North Haven.

She is loved by many, including nieces and nephews who adored and loved her dearly and longtime caregiver, Mavis. Her last words to us, seconds before she left his earth was "I love you."

A celebration of life mass will be held on Friday, July 26 at 11:30 a.m., St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Avenue, North Haven with committal services immediately following in All Saints Cemetery. Published in The New Haven Register on July 24, 2019