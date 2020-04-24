|
MOSCO, JOSEPHINE R.
Josephine R. Fuggi Mosco, 96, of Hamden, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Hamden Health Care Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony Mosco. Josephine was born in New Haven on April 23, 1923 and was the daughter of the late John and Josephine Fuggi. She was a Matron for the Knights of Columbus, New Haven for 30 years and the most favorite part of her job was taking care of the Chapel. Josephine was the most loving, caring, compassionate, selfless women who dedicated her life whole heartedly helping others. Loving mother of Jo-Ann Mosco. Aunt of Margaret Tito. Also survived by her extended family, Lois Cody, and Lois's son Paul Cody. Predeceased by her sister Anna Tito.
Private services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ORTV, 15 Peach Orchard Road, Prospect, CT 06712 or , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 26, 2020