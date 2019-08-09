|
Robertson, Josephine
Josephine Mary Robertson, age 96, of West Haven passed away peacefully on August 8, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice. She was the beloved wife of the late Leonard Robertson, Sr. Josephine was born in New Haven, Connecticut on October 15, 1922 to the late Vincent and Margaret Matura DiMaggio. Shirley is survived by her son, Leonard (Nancy) Robertson, Jr. of Venice, Florida. Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm Street, West Haven on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. John Vianney Church, 300 Captain Thomas Blvd., West Haven. Interment will be Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 10 a.m., St. Agnes Cemetery, Branford. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 10, 2019