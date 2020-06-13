Romano, Josephine
Josephine Iazzetta Romano 84, of North Branford beloved wife of the late Louis Romano passed away on June 9, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by her family. Loving mother of Anthony (Janice ) Romano of East Haven, Vincent (Nena) Romano and Louis J. Romano all of North Branford. Grandmother of Kristen (Anthony) Rodriguez and Eric, Samantha and Marissa Romano. Great-grandmother of Grayson and Caiden Rodriguez. Sister of Anthony (Linda) Iazzetta of Hamden and the late Anna Caiazza, Maria Frances Rescigno, Carmela Perone and Thomas and Joseph Iazzetta. Josephine was born in Afragola, Italy daughter of the late Vincent and Concetta Orzo Iazzetta.
Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80) East Haven TUESDAY morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call TUESDAY morning from 8:30 to 10:30. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 322 8th Ave., 7th floor New York 10001. Sign Josephine's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 13, 2020.