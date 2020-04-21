|
|
Rosselli, Josephine
Josephine Amaturo Rosselli, 86, entered peaceful rest at Mary Wade Home in New Haven, CT on April 20, 2020. She was born in New Haven on February 14, 1934, the eldest daughter of the late Philip and Vincenza (Meriano) Amaturo. She leaves behind four loving children, Dante (Gregory Campora) Rosselli, Philip (Maureen Butler) Rosselli, Gina (Randy) Boswell and Richard (Jinky Ang) Rosselli. She is survived by her youngest sister, Phyllis (Thomas) Giglietti. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 61 years, Dante Pasquale Rosselli and her sisters, Ann Lampo and Barbara Rivellini. She was a doting grandmother to Vanessa Marie (Joshua) St. Clair, Philip (Evanica) Rosselli, Veronica Boswell, Olivia Boswell, Maxwell Rosselli and Gabriella Rosselli and great-grandmother to Cecilia Rosselli. Josephine was born and raised in the Fair Haven section of New Haven. She attended Boardman Trade school and was employed as a telephone operator for many years at Southern New England Telephone Company. She retired to Port St. Lucie, Florida in 1986 where she enjoyed the company of lifelong friends and new friends made through her leadership of the social committee at the Villas of the Village Green. She was a long-time parishioner at St. Aedan's in New Haven, CT and Holy Family Catholic Church in Port St. Lucie, FL. Josephine was an excellent cook, a devoted wife and mother and took pleasure in being active in her children's lives. Josephine's family wishes to express their gratitude to Ms. Christine Palluotto and the nursing staff of Mary Wade Home for all of their support and care over the past several years.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. A graveside service will be held privately at All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Josephine's memory to the Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund or the WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements. Share a memory and sign Josephine's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 22, 2020