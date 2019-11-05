|
|
Savo, Josephine
Josephine Vellaccio Savo, 88, of North Haven passed away peacefully on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital/St. Raphael Campus with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 66 years to the late Dominic V. Savo who passed away this past May 30th. Josephine was born in New Haven on October 18, 1931 and was the daughter of the late Dominic and Josephine DeChello Vellaccio. She had worked as a bookkeeper for the former Wallingford Convalescent Home and later at the Arden House until her retirement. Josephine enjoyed traveling, watching old movies, but her most joy and love was spending time with all of her family. Mother of James (Paula) Savo, Dominic (Irene) Savo and Anita (Kenneth) Rupley. Grandmother of Kristi (Jon) Stern, James (Tiffany) Savo, Jr., Jamie (Brett) Ferguson, Dominic (Desiree) Savo, Dana Rupley and Danielle (Michael) Freda. Great-Grandmother of Leila, Reygan, Brynn, Monroe, Kylie, Brayden, Carmella, Vienna, Gianna and Bella. Sister of Dominic "Butch" Vellaccio, Annette (Vincent) Cirillo, Elvira (Joseph) DeLucia and the late Anna Rienzo, Mary Pagliuca, Terese Santomasso, Frank Vellaccio and Angelina Gagliardi. Also survived by two special cousins Catherine Vorio and Rose Kozolis.
The visiting hours will be Thursday morning from 9:00 to 11:00 at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 57 Pond Hill Road, North Haven at 11:30. Interment will follow All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clelian Adult Day Care, 261 Benham Street, Hamden, CT 06514. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 6, 2019