|
|
Tinti, Josephine "Josette"
Josephine M. "Josette" (DiMauro) Tinti, 79, entered into eternal rest on February 10, 2020 at Hewitt Health & Rehab following a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. She was the beloved wife of Gene J. Tinti Sr. Mrs. Tinti was born in New Haven on October 31, 1940, daughter of the late Sebastiano and Vincenza LoCicero DiMauro. A lifelong Valley resident, she was employed as an Interior Design Specialist at Spector Furniture in Ansonia for thirty years until her retirement. In 1984, she was one of the founders of the Valley Alliance for the Mentally Ill and received the Birmingham Group Health Services Good Neighbor Award in 1997 for her persevering commitment to the work of Birmingham Group Health Services and Valley Mental Health Center through her dedicated service as a member of their Boards. She was a former Corporator at Griffin Hospital and following retirement, she and her husband enjoyed spending the winter months in Cape Coral, FL. In addition to her husband Gene, she is survived by daughters, Kathleen Scasino (Lawrence) and Eileen Hunyadi (John) of Oxford and grandchildren, Kristin and Michael Hunyadi. She was predeceased by a son, Patrick Vaughan. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver St. in Ansonia. On Tuesday, her funeral will begin at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia. Interment will follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. Contributions in Josette's memory may be made to at . For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 14, 2020