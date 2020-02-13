New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1585
For more information about
Josephine Tinti
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
9:15 AM
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
Ansonia, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Tinti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine "Josette" Tinti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine "Josette" Tinti Obituary
Tinti, Josephine "Josette"
Josephine M. "Josette" (DiMauro) Tinti, 79, entered into eternal rest on February 10, 2020 at Hewitt Health & Rehab following a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. She was the beloved wife of Gene J. Tinti Sr. Mrs. Tinti was born in New Haven on October 31, 1940, daughter of the late Sebastiano and Vincenza LoCicero DiMauro. A lifelong Valley resident, she was employed as an Interior Design Specialist at Spector Furniture in Ansonia for thirty years until her retirement. In 1984, she was one of the founders of the Valley Alliance for the Mentally Ill and received the Birmingham Group Health Services Good Neighbor Award in 1997 for her persevering commitment to the work of Birmingham Group Health Services and Valley Mental Health Center through her dedicated service as a member of their Boards. She was a former Corporator at Griffin Hospital and following retirement, she and her husband enjoyed spending the winter months in Cape Coral, FL. In addition to her husband Gene, she is survived by daughters, Kathleen Scasino (Lawrence) and Eileen Hunyadi (John) of Oxford and grandchildren, Kristin and Michael Hunyadi. She was predeceased by a son, Patrick Vaughan. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver St. in Ansonia. On Tuesday, her funeral will begin at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia. Interment will follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. Contributions in Josette's memory may be made to at . For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -