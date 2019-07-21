Tondalo Pragano, Josephine V.

Josephine V. Tondalo Pragano, 90, of Naugatuck, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Cheshire House, Waterbury. She was born in New Haven on October 16, 1928 and was the daughter of the late James and Josephine Cirillo Tondalo. Josephine had worked for the Matlaw's Food Products of West Haven; enjoyed cooking, taking frequent trips to the casino but most of all she enjoyed her family whom she loved unconditionally. Mother of Michael Pragano, Sr. (Rosemarie), Robert Pragano (David Sundwall) and Mark Pragano (Catherine). Grandmother of Lisa Baxter (Joe), Lori Kozlowski (Mike), Amy Trenchard, Michael Pragano, Jr., Emily Pragano and Katie Holman. Great-grandmother of Emma, Jackson, Michael, Miliana, Olivia, Ashlyn and Gianna. Sister of Theresa Coppola, Rose Notargiacomo and James Tondalo. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

The visiting hours will be Tuesday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Wednesday morning at 11:00. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, North Haven at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Published in The New Haven Register on July 22, 2019