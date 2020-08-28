1/1
Josephine (Cipriani) Watson
1945 - 2020
Josephine Theresa (Cipriani) Watson 75 of East Haven passed away August 26, 2020 at home with her loving and devoted husband, daughter and son-in-law by her side. She was born August 12, 1945 in New Haven to Louis and Josephine "Nonnie" (Cuomo) Cipriani. Josephine is survived by her husband of 48 years, Daniel Teevan Watson Sr. of East Haven, daughter, Marybeth Quilghini (John) of North Haven along with three grandchildren she adored, Conor G. Leary-Watson, Caelan F. Watson and Liam Daniel Teevan Watson. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Daniel Teevan Watson Jr. (2015) and a sister, Jeanette Freund. Josephine was a secretary of over 35 years for St. Francis School in New Haven and later worked as an administrative assistant at the Yale School of Law. The Watson family would like to thank and express their sincere gratitude to the amazing caregivers from CT Hospice in Branford. All funeral services are private with the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home, 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405 in memory of Josephine Watson.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralhome.com
203-467-2789



Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
43 Kirkham Ave.
East Haven, CT 06512
(203) 467-2789
Memories & Condolences
