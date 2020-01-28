|
|
Thomas Jr.,, Josh N.
Josh Nathaniel Thomas, Jr., age 66, passed away on January 25, 2020, peacefully in his home. Born in Stamford, Connecticut in 1953, he was the son of the late Josh N. Thomas, Sr. and Georgia Lee Hunter-Thomas. Josh honorably served his country as a United States Marine and was a Vietnam War Veteran. He was dedicated in all that he did, having retired from both the City of Milford, CT, as a Sweeper Truck Operator, and from Costco Wholesale as an Inventory Control Specialist. Upon retirement, Josh moved to Franklin, VA, and resided there until his passing.
Left to cherish his memory is his devoted wife of 31 years, Janice Caskey-Thomas, his beloved only daughter, Tasha Hamblin (Troy Chapman), his loving son, Chief Petty Officer Richard Lopez (Michelle Raffone-Lopez), sisters Louise Moore, Donna Ferguson and Rose Swift, and a brother, Kim Shumway (Donna Shumway). Mr. Thomas is also survived by his beautiful and rambunctious brood of grandchildren, Chloe Chapman, Layla Lopez, Richard Lopez, Lola Lopez and Camilla Lopez. A host of loving extended family, including several nieces and nephews, remain to mourn his passing. In addition to his parents, Josh was predeceased by his sisters Mary Harper and Shirley Thomas.
A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Post #7788, located at 422 Naugatuck Ave, Milford, CT (downstairs). The family will receive friends until 5 p.m. to tell stories, tall tales and share memories of the man, the myth, the Marine. Semper Fi!
www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 29, 2020