Brown, Joshua
Joshua Brown born October 26, 1951 in Georgetown, SC to the late Mr. Boston Brown Sr. and Mrs. Marvell D. Brown.
He leaves to mourn his passing, his fiancée Ruth Edwards and step daughter Celisti Hall; daughters Natasha Jones(James), Natalie Bittle and son Joshua Bittle; siblings: Mrs. Janie Wright, Mrs. Sadie Flowers, Mrs. Mary Brown, Mrs. Linda Tucker (Bernard) and Ashley and Mrs. Jacqueline Brown; Paul brown, Boston Brown Jr., David Brown and Darrell Brown along with a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be held Fri. July 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Temple Church, 285 Dixwell Ave. New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hours 9 a.m. until time of service. Interment Beaverdale Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Brown family, please visit www.mcclafuneralhome.net



Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
