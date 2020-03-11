|
Brezicki, Joshua J.
Joshua J. Brezicki, 31, of Northford, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Tiffany M. Martin Brezicki. Josh was born in New Haven on February 6, 1989 and was the beloved son of Rudolph Brezicki, Jr. and the late Rosemary Orifice Brezicki. He was a truck driver for Cherry Hill Construction, North Branford. Josh enjoyed to tinker around with different projects and truly loved the outdoors especially hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, quad and dirt bike riding. Devoted father and best friend to Joshua J. Brezicki, Jr. Brother of Candace Brezicki and Rudolph (Nicole) Brezicki III. Son-in-law of Marybeth and Roger Little. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Josh has touched the lives of everyone he has met. He will truly be missed by all and we will never forget all the memories we have.
The visiting hours will be Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Panachyda service at 6:00 p.m. Family and friends are invited to go directly to St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 569 George Street, New Haven on Saturday morning at 10:00 to attend a Mass of Christian burial and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in Northford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Joshua J. Brezicki, Jr. Education Fund through the funeral home. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 12, 2020