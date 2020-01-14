|
Pender, Joshua M.
Joshua M. Pender, 33, of Guilford, CT died suddenly January 11th at Griffin Hospital in Derby, CT. Joshua (Josh) was born on December 19, 1986 in New Haven and was a lifelong area resident. He graduated from Guilford High School and attended Keene State University. He worked as a plumber's apprentice and stage rigger. Josh played high school football and lacrosse as well as youth soccer and baseball. He was a devoted fan of the New England Patriots, the Boston Red Sox, the Grateful Dead and live music. In addition to seeing live music, he enjoyed playing guitar and making music with his brother. He was an avid nature lover and outdoorsman. He is survived by his father, Mark Pender of Guilford and his Paternal Grandmother Joan Pender, also of Guilford. He is also survived by his mother Ellen Blaha Pender, his brother Lucas Pender, his Uncle David Pender, his Aunt Lynn Pender Samuelson and Uncle Frank Samuelson. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Howard Pender and Paul Brockseiper. He also leaves to cherish his memory several cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Mon, Jan. 20 from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Joshua may be made to St Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary, 3 Old Farm Rd, Newtown, CT 06470. To share a memory, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 15, 2020