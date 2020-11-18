Molyneux, Joshua Peter
Joshua P. Molyneux was a sweet and fun loving person. He was always willing to help someone out no matter who they were. Josh was a very hardworking kid who loved life. If he wasn't on facebook, he was playing xbox or playstation with his friend Ryan Torres. He could be found hanging out with his friends: Eric Johnson of Chester, Jack Schofield of Deep River, Darrel D'Amico of Deep River, and Thomas Malone of Clinton. Josh loved to fish, cut wood, and playing with his nieces and nephews: Kelsey, MJ, Brielle, Bryson, and Asher. He adored his nieces and nephews the most. Rock the Heavens my son, you are at peace. You will be missed by everyone you came in contact with. Josh is survived by his mother, Jody (Carini) Molyneux and his father, James "Jamie" Molyneux Sr., his sister, Jessica (Molyneux) Ramsdell, brother, James Molyneux Jr., and his sister, Joy Molyneux, all of Chester. Josh will be further missed by his maternal grandmother, Joan Carini and is predeceased by his grandparents: Peter F. Carini, and Paul and Mickey Vizcaino of Old Lyme. A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 22, from 1PM until 3PM at the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, 34 Main Street, Centerbrook, CT. A funeral service is scheduled to follow the visitation at 3PM, and will take place on the lawn in front of the funeral home, in observance of covid-19 restrictions. To share a memory or express a condolence to Josh's family, please visit: www.rwwfh.com
