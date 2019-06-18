New Haven Register Obituaries
Knox, Joyce A.
Joyce A. Knox, 85, of Hamden, CT transitioned from this life on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Joyce was born September 4, 1933 in Wilmington, NC to Edward Whittie Ballard and Lillie Queen Owens Ballard. Cherishing her memory are her children, Estella (Anthony, Sr.) Antunes of New Haven, CT, Walter Best of Clinton, NC, Billy Best of Hamden, CT, and Virgiree Joycelyn Knox of Wethersfield, CT; stepchildren, LeRoy E. (Carolyn) Knox, Jr. and Karen McLean of Highpoint, NC; and a host of relatives and friends.
A celebration of her life will take place Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Missionary Baptist Church, 1324 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Friday at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel Street, New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Knox family, please visit,
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on June 19, 2019
