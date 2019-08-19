|
Lees, Joyce B.
Joyce B. Lees, age 91, of West Haven passed away on August 16, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice. Beloved wife of Desmond C. Lees, she was born in Plymouth, England on May 13, 1928 to the late Charles and Elsie Brown. Joyce came to the United States on the Queen Mary with her husband and son in 1966. She enjoyed reading, playing tennis in her earlier years, cooking, gardening and travel and has visited such places as Barbados, Bermuda, Canada, Florida and Jamaica. Mostly, she was a loving wife and mother, and will be sadly missed. Besides her husband, she is survived by her son Martin Lees, also of West Haven. She was predeceased by her sister Jeanne Whitfield. Private services were held for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to her favorite charity, St. Joseph's Indian School, 1301 N. Main Street, Chamberlain, SD 57325. Keenan Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 20, 2019