Bryant, Joyce
Joyce Bryant of New Haven, Connecticut, passed into God's hands on January 4, 2020. She leaves to mourn her daughters, Peggy Goggins, Sephene Bryant, and Justine Bryant, and her sons, Cleveland Bryant Jr., James Bryant, Michael Bryant, and Ervin Bryant. Other survivors include numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her parents, husband, and three sisters. Funeral services will be held on Wednseday January 8th, 2020 at Beulah Heights First Pentecostal Church on Pentecostal Church at 9-10am for viewing and 10am service. Interment will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 6, 2020