Duff, Joyce
Glenna Joyce London Duff died on February 16th, 2020 in Greensboro, North Carolina. She is survived by three daughters: Jane Harris of Greensboro, Carole Duff and her husband Keith Kenny of Roseland, VA, Lori Weddell and her husband Jim of Wilmington, DE; and four grandchildren, Jessica and David Bartlett and Ben and Sarah Harris; and one great-granddaughter Abigail Bartlett. Mrs. Duff was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Raymond S. Duff, and her brothers Paul and Mansfield London and sister Arlene London. Joyce Duff was born in Hodgdon, Maine on June 1, 1923. In 1943, she graduated from Aroostook State Normal School, now the University of Maine at Presque Isle, and in the 1970s completed her undergraduate and master's degrees at Southern Connecticut State College, now Southern Connecticut State University. Mrs. Duff taught and volunteered at Beecher Road School in Woodbridge, Connecticut for over 40 years.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Connecticut Food Bank (http://ctfoodbank.org). Hawley Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 17, 2020