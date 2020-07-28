Francis, Joyce (Fredericks)
Joyce (Fredericks) Francis, 78, of Avon, died July 27, 2020. Joyce was the wife of the late Thomas L. Francis; mother of Susan Schlenker (and Vincent) of Holbrook, Sara Sullivan (and Kevin) of Stoughton, and Jennifer Bailey (and the late Robert) of Brockton; grandmother of Kevin Sullivan, Vincent Schlenker Jr., and Kayleigh Sullivan; and the sister of Sally Halloran of Branford, CT. All are welcome to calling hours Friday, July 31st from 4-7, followed by a 7 p.m. service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton. Private cremation. Memorial gifts may be made to Special Olympics
or Old Colony Hospice. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com
or call 508-583-7272.