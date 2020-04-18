New Haven Register Obituaries
|
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Joyce J. Camp


1931 - 2020
Joyce J. Camp Obituary
Camp, Joyce J.
Joyce J. Camp, age 88, of West Haven, wife of the late Frank Camp, Jr., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at West River Rehab in Milford. Joyce is survived by her three daughters, Kathleen, Karen, and Kristine; seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Joyce was predeceased by her daughter, Kelley; grandson, Michael Kifer, Jr.; and great-granddaughter Makayla Anne Terlaga. While raising her four daughters, Joyce worked as an office manager at three local businesses. Well into middle age, Joyce made the dream of acquiring higher education come true. She enrolled in college, and received an Associates Degree with Honors. Joyce was never without a book and a cup of coffee in hand. She was ever passionate about her family, her work, and the grandchildren, who called her "Germie." She remained active in her church, Our Lady of Victory, for many years, having become a Eucharistic Minister prior to her illness. She also enjoyed tennis, volleyball, golf, and traveling the world. Joyce had a love for animals that she passed on to all of her girls. A warm thank you to the employees at Seacrest Retirement Center and West River Rehab. Your unwavering patience and understanding will never be forgotten. An extra special thank you to Sally Bowen, for her constant love, kindness, support and friendship shown to our Mom throughout her journey.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, and for the health and safety of Joyce's family, a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. West Haven Funeral Home at the Green is entrusted with arrangements. To leave a message for the family, please visit our website,
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020
