1/1
Joyce K. "Joy" Guliuzza
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Guliuzza, Joyce "Joy" K.
Joyce "Joy" Katherine Guliuzza, age 77 of Ansonia, died peacefully on September 23, 2020, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family. Born in Derby on July 7, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Prudence Thompson Cotnoir. Ms. Guliuzza was a lifelong Valley resident and natural athlete playing softball, racquetball and bowling in area leagues. Her sportsmanship and athletic ability allowed her to support and coach her grandsons in all their sporting endeavors. Ms. Guliuzza was the owner and operator of "Expressions of Joy" Florist and specialized in custom silk flower arrangements. She also worked as a licensed Real Estate Agent in Westport, CT for many years, until her retirement in 2004. She enjoyed jaunts to the casinos, tending to her fabulous flower gardens, keeping her home meticulously tidy, as well as preparing amazing home cooked meals for her family. She will be long remembered for her special love for her family, grandsons and pets. She is survived by her devoted children, Deborah (Robert) Jones of Ansonia, and Jeffrey Guliuzza of Beacon Falls; cherished grandsons, Taylor and Jordan Jones of Ansonia; sisters, Shirley Zdanek of Shelton, Barbara (Al) Nimons of Seymour, Prudence (Norman) Hayden of Seymour, Marsha (Bruce) Pettingill of Derby, Laurie (David) Chirgwin of Seymour; and sisters-in-law, Liz Cotnoir of Oxford and Judith Cotmoir of VT; dear friends, Nancy (Charlie) Grant of Naugatuck, David Hosking and Charlie Brenan, both of Shelton; as well as many nieces, nephews and a "granddog", Gina. She was predeceased by her beloved companion of 30 years, John Hosking; brothers, Arnold and Norman Cotnoir; brother-in-law, Tony Zdanek and her "granddog" Shey. Family and friends are invited to attend a walk through visitation at the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia, on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM. Please be advised that all protocol, screening and social restrictions of the Covid-19 Pandemic will be exercised. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Ansonia Animal Shelter, Division Street, Ansonia, CT 06401. Online condolences may be made at
www.wakeleememorial.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, LLC
167 Wakelee Avenue
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 734-1490
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved