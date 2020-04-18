|
Abate, Joyce Lockyer
Joyce Lockyer Abate, 87, of New Haven passed away April 17, 2020 in the Montowese Health & Rehab Center. Wife of the late Louis P. Abate. Beloved mother of Robert L. (Louise) Abate of New Haven; Allan L. Abate of East Haven; and Joan Abate Thompson of Naugatuck. Joyce was born in New Haven on April 19, 1932, daughter of the late Robert and Rose Mangan Lockyer. Prior to her retirement Joyce was an executive secretary at Yale University for many years. She also leaves a sister, Patricia Rosler of Danbury; brothers Joseph (Jacqueline) Jackson of Albany, NY; and Frank (Grace) Whittemore of Clinton, NY; five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Services and burial are private. Memorial contributions may be made to the West Haven Veterans Museum and Learning Center, 30 Hood Terrace, West Haven, CT 06516 or at www.whmilmuseum.org. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd., East Haven. Sign Joyce's guest book online at
Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020