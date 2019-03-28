Boozang, Joyce Mary

Joyce Mary Boozang, 77, of Hamden, passed away at YNHH on March 26, 2019 after a short illness. Born in New Haven on July 28, 1941 to the late William and Mary Gallagher Boozang. Joyce will be remembered by her wife of 33 years, Michele Hubbard; her brother, William Boozang and his wife Sheila of Walpole, MA; her sister-in-law, Imelda Boozang of Suffield, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert Boozang.

Joyce was a longtime friend of Bill's and an active member of Grace and St. Peters Church. A graduate of Quinnipiac, she continued her education at Southern where she graduated with her Masters in counseling. For over 30 years, she worked as a counselor in the New Haven area. Joyce was a talented artist and enjoyed theatre workshops when she was younger. Her sense of humor will be greatly missed. Joyce knew how to find the humor in any situation and used it to make people more comfortable even during difficult times. Joyce was dedicated to her family and would often look for excuses to get everyone together. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.

Friends are invited to visit with her family on Friday, March 29th from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at BEECHER & BENNETT, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be immediately after the service in Centerville Cemetery. Contributions in Joyce's memory may be sent to Whitney Manor, Residence Fund, 2798 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT 06518. To leave a condolence for her family, please see obit at www.beecherandbennett.com Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 28, 2019