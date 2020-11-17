Blakeslee, Joyce O.
Joyce Oswald Blakeslee, 89, wife of 60 years to the late Miles Grant Blakeslee, Jr., passed away in her home on November 12, 2020. She was born in Scranton, PA on April 9, 1931, daughter of the late David and Mary Moses Oswald. A resident of North Branford, she and Miles had also resided in Ft. Myers, FL. Joyce is survived by her children, Catherine Woodruff Reynolds (Richard) of North Branford, Wendy Jane Peterson (Todd) of Gales Ferry, David Grant Blakeslee of Wallingford, and the late Linda Jill Sigety (1956-1989); grandchildren, Andrew Sigety, Bradley Sigety, Caitlin Pannone, Meghan Godino, Matthew Reynolds, Grant Peterson, and Grace Peterson; and great-grandchildren, Lillian Godino, Lilah Sigety, and Allison Sigety. Predeceased by her brother, Wendell Oswald.
Joyce was a graduate of William Smith College, and was proud to be named one of the "Who's Who Among Students in American Colleges & Universities" during the last semester of her senior year. She was a member of Spring Glen United Church of Christ for over 60 years. An avid golfer, she was a member of the New Haven Country Club, the Heritage Palms Golf and Country Club in Ft. Myers, FL, the Mid-Ocean Club of Bermuda, and the Shenecossett Beach Club. Joyce was also actively involved in the Girl Scouts of America, the Junior League of Greater New Haven, and the Women's Auxiliary of the Rehabilitation Center. She was the recipient of the New Haven YWCA Women in Leadership Award in 1978 for her dedication. She and Miles traveled extensively throughout their 60 years of marriage and enjoyed seeing the world together. Joyce will be remembered for her love of needlepoint, crafting, sewing, and reading, but most of all she will always be known as a very generous person who loved her family deeply.
Per Joyce's wishes, no public services will be held. Interment in Orange Center Cemetery will be privately held at the convenience of her family. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden is in care of arrangements. To send condolences to her family, please visit www.beecherandbennett.com
