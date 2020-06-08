Donegan, Joyce P.Joyce P. Donegan, of Orange, formerly of West Haven passed away on June 6, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late William E. Donegan. Born in New Haven on May 13, 1931, Joyce was a daughter of the late Abraham and Lillian Bellavance Petroff. She was blessed with a large and loving family, including her 7 children William (Cathy) Donegan and Richard (Linda) Donegan all of Wallingford, Thomas (Karen) Donegan of Cheshire, Karen (Dennis) McGhee of Branford, Linda (Frank) Adamo, James (Penny) Donegan and Maureen (Stan) Ward all of West Haven; 17 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren and her sister Marilyn LaFogg of Florida. She was predeceased by her sister Anna Nuccini. Joyce retired from Yale Press where she worked as a data entry supervisor. She was a Cub Scout Den leader and a communicant of Our Lady of Victory Church, where she served as president of the church craft group. In addition, her hobbies included photography, playing bingo and ceramics. She proudly taught herself crafting and coloring on her ipad which enabled her to create her own greeting cards and crafts flyers. She did, however, go through several computers! The Donegan family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the entire staff at Bridgeport Hospital MICCU and hospice for all the kindness and special care given to Joyce in her final days.Visitation will take place on Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the green. Visitors are required to maintain social distancing, wear face masks and limit interaction. On Thursday morning those who wish may join the procession at the funeral home at 10:30. Graveside services will take place in Oak Grove Cemetery at 11 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Smilow Cancer Center. To leave an online message for the family, please visit our website,