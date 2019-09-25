New Haven Register Obituaries
Joyce Prendergast Hayden Sanca, 78, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio and was the daughter of the late James and Eleanor Bilek Prendergast. Joyce had worked as a clerk for the North Haven Town Hall for over 20 years and after her retirement at Pierpont Electric as a bookkeeper. Her children and grandchildren whom she loved unconditionally were the center of her universe. Mother of Steven (Tricia) Hayden, Daniel (Amanda) Hayden and Jennifer (Kevin) Garnett. Grandmother of Christopher, Brianna, Thomas, Tyler, Joshua, Daniel, Alivia, Jesse and Abigail. Sister of James D. (Patricia) Prendergast.
The visiting hours will be Friday from 4 to 7pm in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A service will take place at the funeral home at 7pm. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to PO Box 50 Memphis, TN 38101-9929. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 26, 2019
