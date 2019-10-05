|
Torello, Joyce
Joyce (Abbott) Torello, 78, peacefully entered into eternal rest on October 4, 2019, at Griffin Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late George Torello. Mrs. Torello was born in Bridgeport on Nov. 19, 1940, daughter of the late Victor and Elizabeth Stewart Abbott. She was employed at Westport Development in Orange for many years and later as a C.N.A. at Wicke Health Care in Shelton until her retirement in 2002. She volunteered for the Head Start program in Naugatuck for several years and was a former Cub Scout Den Mother at Holy Rosary Church in the 1970's. Joyce enjoyed arts & crafts, traveling throughout the US, watching Mass on TV and especially being with her family. She was an avid fan of UConn Women's Basketball. She leaves to cherish her memory, loving sons, David Torello (Catherine) of Cheshire and Dennis Torello of Naugatuck, a sister, Charlene Gallant (Philip Sr.) of Naugatuck, sister-in-law, Jean Abbott of Ansonia, cherished grandchildren, Vincent, Calista, Travis and Zackhery Torello and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Earl Baird Jr., brothers, Donald and Victor Abbott, a sister, Virginia Driscoll, brother-in-law, Timothy Driscoll Sr. and sister-in-law, Cheryl Abbott. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. On Wednesday, her funeral will begin at 9:15 am from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the at www.donatenow.heart.org. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 6, 2019