Evans, Judith A.
Judith A. Evans, age 74, of Milford, died on Thursday, May 30th, 2019 surrounded by her family. Judy was born in Bridgeport, CT on July 20, 1944 to the late Travis and Dorothea Wheeler Kitchen. She worked as a contract administrator for Sikorsky for many years. Survivors include her son, Matthew Evans of Milford, brother; Richard Kitchen of Milford, five grandchildren and a cousin, Gary Robinson. Friends and family may call on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm in THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . To leave an online condolence, please visit
www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on June 2, 2019