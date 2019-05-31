New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
291 Bridgeport Avenue
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-5641
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith A. Evans

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Judith A. Evans Obituary
Evans, Judith A.
Judith A. Evans, age 74, of Milford, died on Thursday, May 30th, 2019 surrounded by her family. Judy was born in Bridgeport, CT on July 20, 1944 to the late Travis and Dorothea Wheeler Kitchen. She worked as a contract administrator for Sikorsky for many years. Survivors include her son, Matthew Evans of Milford, brother; Richard Kitchen of Milford, five grandchildren and a cousin, Gary Robinson. Friends and family may call on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm in THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . To leave an online condolence, please visit
www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now