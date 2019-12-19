New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Curvin K. Council Funeral Home
128 Dwight Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-5100
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Community Baptist Church
143 Shelton Ave.
New Haven, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Community Baptist Church
143 Shelton Ave.
New Haven, CT
View Map
Forbes, Judith A.
Judith A. Forbes, 80, of Hamden, departed this life on December 14, 2019. Ms. Forbes was born in New Haven, CT on December 21, 1938, daughter of the late Gordon John Brown and Doris Brown. Prior to retiring, she was employed at Yale-New Haven Hospital as a Control Substance Technician. Judith was a longtime member of Community Baptist Church in New Haven. She leaves to cherish loving memories, her sons, Wesley Forbes (Arlene) and Glenn Forbes (Marie); nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Ms. Forbes' life and legacy will be held Monday, December 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Community Baptist Church, 143 Shelton Ave., New Haven. Viewing and visitation will be held at the church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 20, 2019
