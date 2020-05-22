Judith A. Walsh
Walsh, Judith A.
Judith A. Walsh, age 70, of West Haven passed away peacefully at home on May 22, 2020. She was the wife of the late Thomas Walsh. Judi was born in New Haven, daughter of the late Edward and Margaret Kelley Wheeler. She is survived by her son Michael (Kristin) Walsh of NC, her companion Larry Welch of West Haven, her brothers Robert (Sheila) Wheeler and Edward Wheeler. She is also survived by Tara Marie Welch and her two children. For many years Judi had a local cleaning service. She was a former member of the CT Junior Women's Club and had many talents in woodworking and crafts.
Due to the Corona virus and in consideration of the well-being of the family & friends, sadly, services will be private. West Haven Funeral Home at the Green is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
