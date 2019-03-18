Minichino, Judith Ann

Judith Ann (Scarano) Minichino, 73, of East Haven entered into Eternal Rest on March 14, 2019 peacefully surrounded by her loving family after fighting a courageous battle of Acute Myeloid Leukemia. She was born in New Haven on March 22, 1945 to the late Joseph and Anna (Michalickova) Scarano. She is the loving wife of Benedetto A. Minichino. Beloved mother of Anna (Billy) Minichino, Rose (Frank) Annunziato (Marc Minuit), Ralph (Maria) Minichino, Antonio (Angela) Minichino, Benedetto (Karen) Minichino Jr. and Eda (David) Ciarleglio. Devoted grandmother and "MaMa" of Giuseppe Minichino, Francesca Annunziato, Frankie Annunziato, Briana Minichino, John Minichino, Antonio Minichino, Lauren Minichino (Doug) Fisher, Kyle Lockery, Dean Lockery and great-grandmother of Juliet Fisher. Sister of Salvatore (Sharon) Scarano and the late Christine Scarano (Joe) DeVirgilio. Judy lived her life to the fullest enjoying the simplest pleasures. She loved cooking for family and friends, and her biggest joy was celebrating with her loved ones. Judy was a hairdresser and managed two beauty schools. She loved her students like they were her kids. Later on in life after moving from Wooster Street she resided in East Haven and was the Vice President and Treasurer of Parkside Condominiums. Judy loved listening to music, dancing, traveling, especially her trips to Newport, drinking her tea and going out to dinner with her husband. Judy's sixth child was her predeceased dog Polo. She loved that dog with all her heart. Judy adored her grandchildren and always said they were her life. She is our angel in heaven, like she was our rock on earth.

Visiting hours will be Tuesday evening from 4-8 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday morning at 10:30 in St. Michael Church. PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO CHURCH ON WEDNESDAY. Share a memory and sign Judy's guest book online at

www.iovanne.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 18, 2019