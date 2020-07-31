1/1
Judith C. Spinnato
1923 - 2020
Spinnato, Judith C.
Judith C. Spinnato, 96, of Branford, Connecticut passed away on July 18, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family after suffering a stroke. Judy was born in New York City in 1923, the daughter of John and Dolores DeMezza. In July of 1953, Judy married her late husband Major Paul A. Spinnato whom she always referred to as "the wind beneath her wings." Married 57 years, Paul and Judy devoted their lives to raising their four children. Judy was survived by her daughter, Vanessa Spinnato, her sons, Jeff and Randy Spinnato, her daughter-in-law's, Maureen, Elizabeth and June Spinnato, her eight grandchildren and her five great-grandchildren. Tragically, eight months ago, Judy experienced the unimaginable grief of losing a son, Lawrence Spinnato, due to complications from MS. Judy loved her children fiercely and exemplified the true meaning of love and family. She created a home environment where both family and friends could find comfort, support and tranquility. Her welcoming home was a sanctuary, a refuge for all who entered. Her beautiful world was full of Italian culture, art, books, poetry, songs, dance, food and laughter. Her love of the arts was so strong that at 80 years old she attended art classes at Gateway community college. While there, her art work was praised and she became an outstanding member and eventually president of the senior citizen club on campus called SAGES. All who came in contact with her were charmed by her charisma, intelligence and ability to lead. She was a beauty inside and out, a portrait artist, a poet and a loving spirit. Though she will be missed dearly, her class, grace, charm, intellect and boundless ability to love will live on in all the lives she touched.
A Memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, relatives and friends may consider a charitable contribution to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, 6520 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-2132 in honor of Judy's son Lawrence Spinnato. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements. Share a memory and sign Judy's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 31, 2020.
